Mahila Congress seeks CBI enquiry into Hyderabad minor’s rape

Mahila Congress national president Netta D’Souza, State Mahila Congress president Sunita Rao along with party workers coming out of State Police Headquarters after submitting a memorandum to DGP M. Mahender Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

June 09, 2022 07:27 IST

TRS, BJP and MIM were one and the same with every party playing a role in diluting the case, they allege.

All India Mahila Congress president Netta D’ Souza has demanded a CBI enquiry into the minor girl’s rape as kin of politicians close to the government were involved in it and people have lost confidence in the police’s fairness.

At a press conference here, she said the government is least bothered about the series of rapes and sexual attacks on women and the silence of the bigwigs in the government is not sending a right signal to the offenders.

Accusing the police of bias and ignoring serious incidents, she alleged that the DGP M. Mahender Reddy is unwilling to meet Mahila Congress representatives to express their concern and seek a fair investigation. Telangana Mahila Congress president Sunita Rao was arrested when she tried to meet the victim and this shows the government’s highhandedness, she said.

She said the TRS, BJP and MIM were one and the same with every party playing a role in diluting the case. She sought action against BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao for releasing the video of the girl getting sexually assaulted by the accused despite knowing that it’s against the law. She said Telangana is seeing 6 rapes every day and the TRS has become a supporter of rapes by its silence.