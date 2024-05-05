Madhu Yaskhi escapes unhurt

May 05, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Hyderabad

TPCC Campaign Committee chairman and former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud escaped with minor injuries when his car tyres burst while going to Warangal on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the car driver tried to save a motorcycle-borne youth who came across the vehicle near Aler. The car hit the divider and the tyres burst due to the impact with the concrete. Mr. Goud and others travelling in the car received minor injuries. He was going to Warangal to attend the funeral of the mother of Congress leader Balaram Naik.

