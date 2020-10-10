Layout made on govt. acquired land

Tahsildar Swamy inspecting the documents and patta certificates of villagers of Kulabgur in Sangareddy district.

Kulabgur

10 October 2020 00:52 IST

MRO inspects site and clears the spot taking the help of police personnel

Tension prevailed for sometime at this village in Sangareddy mandal on Friday when officials cleared an illegal layout. The Revenue officials have to take heavy police protection to clear the layout. Villagers had a heated argument with the officials with some villagers even using abusing words against them.

About 13 acres of land in different survey numbers was acquired by the government about two decades ago for house sites. Even pattas were issued for about 316 beneficiaries by the officials then. Only 80 members have constructed houses, whereas the remaining land was vacant.

During the time of land acquisition, some farmers approached the court and the government deposited the money in the court and now the land belongs to government and the case pending in court. The land was purchased by the government by paying ₹35,000 per acre.

Feeling that justice was not meted out to them, the farmers who sold their land to the government approached a local leader who promised to do justice. The farmers were reportedly lured by some local leaders who promised them to offer plots and some money. In the vacant land, new a layout was drawn by the local leaders. But, according to officials, the beneficiaries will have only two years to time to construct houses, if not the land can be resume by the Revenue Department.

The farmers who lost their land are of the impression that they are being rendered justice by the local leader by allotting them a plot and offering some money, which they could not receive so far

“At least some leader came forward to do justice to us. We feel this is right as our repeated efforts to get justice failed. We might have purchased lands then itself at some other place had we been paid compensation in one go,” some farmers said.

Knowing about the layout in the government acquired land, Mandal Revenue Officer Swamy visited the house sites allotted area in Kulabgur on Thursday and Friday and interacted with locals for some time. Finally with police protection the illegal lay out was removed by the revenue officials. “It is a government acquired land and lay out there is illegal. Hence we have removed it,” said the MRO.