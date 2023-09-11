ADVERTISEMENT

Kukatpally building collapse: Freak accidents bring out illegality of construction

September 11, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The GHMC has issued a show cause notice to the building owner and a Town Planning official responsible for construction violation is set to be suspended

V. Swathi

Three workers were killed after the third floor slab of an under-construction building collapsed at Kukatpally on September 8. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The September 8 incident where three migrant labourers died after falling off the scaffolding of an under-construction building in the Addagutta area of Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) colony led to the discovery of multiple violations in building norms.

The suspension of a Town Planning official, who is being held responsible for the violations, is underway. The suspension orders are prepared and await the signature of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, officials informed. GHMC had earlier issued a show cause notice to the building owner; charge memos are also being issued to the City Planner and the Assistant City Planner.

The building in question had permissions for stilt plus five floors, however, defying the orders builder went ahead with construction of sixth floor. In addition, set back norms have been violated on all sides exceeding the limit of 10%, officials shared.

This has been the civic body’s recent streak with several illegal structures in the city. The violations are not actively pursued, but they are mere chance findings during bigger calamities. Less than a month ago, violations in construction of a four-storeyed structure came to light when it tilted to a side, spreading panic in the neighbourhood. In January, another building collapse in Kukatpally itself brought out the fact of additional floors constructed despite permissions for ground plus two.

A number of fire accidents which had happened in the past couple of years also revealed several violations of building norms, which had been condoned for years. Even where the violations were observed and notices were served, no action was taken towards demolition, which has only emboldened the violators.

Zonal task forces were constituted earlier with much fanfare and elaborate standard operating procedures were spelt out in order to identify and bring down the illegal structures while under construction. Yet, complaints about illegal structures go unheeded. Zonal commissioners, who are responsible for the task forces, are least responsive to the complaints.

“Bringing down at least two structures per circle per day would instil fear among the rest of the violators. It should be done continuously,” said an official under the condition of anonymity. Unfortunately, the field level officials who serve notices, advise the owners to approach the court and obtain a stay order, which delays the process inordinately, he said.

