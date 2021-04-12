KTR warns BJP leaders against making ‘irresponsible’ comments

Minister K.T. Rama Rao at an event in Warangal on Monday.

HYDERABAD

12 April 2021 23:34 IST

Minister launches several developmental works in Warangal

TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao warned the BJP leaders against making “irresponsible” comments on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and asserted that the ruling party can give a befitting reply to all the charges raised by the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Warangal on Monday after launching several developmental works, Mr. Rama Rao launched a broadside against the BJP leaders and its leadership for not fulfilling the promises it made ahead of elections. Instead, the BJP leaders are indulging in “cheap politics” by criticising the TRS president, he said.

He recalled how the Prime Minister Narendra Mod-led government assured to give two crore jobs a year and failed to fulfil the promise in the last seven years. “Leave alone creating new jobs, the government is indulging in the sale of public sector undertakings thereby leading to huge job losses,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Promises like reducing the prices of petrol and LPG cylinders based on which the BJP sought votes in 2014 polls too remained unfulfilled and the prices of these commodities are skyrocketing since the BJP came to power. The same is the situation with promises like railway coach factory in Kazipet and steel plant in Bayyaram, he said.

“The BJP leaders are shamelessly making comments against the Chief Minister in spite of receiving severe drubbing in the elections. They are brainwashing youth and misleading them in the process,” he said.

Mr. Rama Rao said at a time when the governments in BJP-ruled States failed to provide employment to youth, the TRS government had filled 1.32 lakh vacancies and notifications for 50,000 more jobs are in the pipeline, he said.

He appealed to the youth not to take to extreme steps by believing the propaganda of the BJP and said the T-BJP and the T-Congress units owe their existence to the TRS and Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. “Where were these parties before TRS? These leaders had no existence in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Seeking the cooperation of people in ensuring the victory of the TRS in the ensuing elections to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, he said the TRS government would welcome a healthy contest if the parties are prepared. “We will issue a white paper on the funds spent for the development of GWMC since the TRS took over the reins,” he said.

Mr. Rama Rao recalled that the government had spent ₹1,589 crore as part of providing safe drinking water to all households in the corporation, and launched works worth another ₹900 crore.

“The TRS is committed to bring metro rail services to Warangal and airport at Mamnoor,” he said.