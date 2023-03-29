KTR trying to influence TSPSC SIT probe: BJP

March 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused IT Minister K T Rama Rao of trying to influence the ongoing SIT investigation into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question papers on Wednesday.

“Initially, the Minister claimed only two people were involved in the case but now, when more and more names are coming out, he is silent. Why haven’t the police filed a criminal case against KTR for trying to influence the probe, but are targeting us when we questioned the wrong doings?” he asked, in press statement.

The BJP leader charged Ministers with trying to brush aside the leak of TSPSC question papers as it was an insignificant issue. KTR alone should be held responsible for being the IT Minister and also for the goof-ups in his departments -- right from the issuance of fake birth and death certificates, death of children by falling into storm water drains and mauling of children by dogs. “He should quit his post immediately owning moral responsibility,” he demanded.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said KTR was “intolerant to criticism” when anyone questioned the failures of the BRS government. “If KTR reputation and image is worth ₹100 crore, how much money should be paid to 30 lakh unemployed youth whose future was in jeopardy due to the leakage of question papers?,” he questioned.

The party chief refused to apologise and said he was not going to succumb to any kind of intimidation. In fact, he wondered whether KTR should be sent a defamation notice for accusing him of complicity in the papers leak. “I am ready to wage a legal battle on the defamation notices served,” he added.

In a separate press conference, senior leader N. Indrasena Reddy demanded that the BRS government explain why it had failed to build the metro rail beyond the MGBS station till Falaknuma and who was behind halting the project. “Is it not true you had stalled the metro construction for two years?” he asked.

The Centre had not “cancelled” the proposed Phase II from Lakidikapul to BHEL but had only sought relevant information pointing to the deficiencies of the report submitted. Mr. Reddy also presented a letter from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) where it had blamed “infighting” among the state departments for delay in completing Amarghar-Shamshabad widening, flyovers at Amberpet, BHEL and proposed one at BHEL. Land acquisition delays had held up several link roads and the Regional Ring Road, he added.