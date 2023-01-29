KTR to inaugurate Karimnagar Circuit Rest House on Jan.31

January 29, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR/HANAMKONDA

The Karimnagar Circuit Rest House, built at a cost of ₹12.5 crore in the heart of the town, is ready for inauguration. The spacious rest house has VVIP suites and a fully equipped conference hall among other state-of-the-art facilities with modern amenities.

The new imposing building has been constructed in place of the old R&B guest house, which was demolished for the purpose, sources said.

Municipal Administration, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the circuit rest house and the MLA’s camp office at separate functions in Karimnagar on January 31.

Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister G.Kamalakar along with Karimnagar Mayor Y.Sunil Rao and Collector R.V. Karnan on Sunday inspected the circuit rest house and reviewed the arrangements for its inauguration.

Mr.Rama Rao will proceed to Kamalapur in Hanamkonda district after inaugurating the facilities in Karimnagar on Tuesday afternoon. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development works worth ₹49 crore in Kamalapur.