KTR objects to transfer of Munugode returning officer

Accuses ECI of working under the control of BJP

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 20, 2022 18:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Minister K. T. Rama Rao expressed serious reservations over the transfer of returning officer of Munugode byelection alleging that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is working under the control of ruling BJP.

“This is the latest example of how the BJP is misusing the constitutional bodies to serve its interests. The pressure on the ECI, which is supposed to act beyond parties and in a democratic manner, from the BJP is visible. Reintroducing the symbol of road-roller which was suspended in 2011 is nothing but ridiculing the democracy,” said Mr. Rama Rao in a statement here on Thursday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Bringing back the road-roller symbol, which was removed from the list after our request, was nothing but against the spirit of elections. BJP has been trying to get votes from the backdoor by using such tactics. This is against the spirit of free and fair elections. We are condemning the transfer of returning officer by the ECI. BJP will get a fitting reply from the public in elections,” said Mr. Rama Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app