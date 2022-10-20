KTR objects to transfer of Munugode returning officer

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Minister K. T. Rama Rao expressed serious reservations over the transfer of returning officer of Munugode byelection alleging that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is working under the control of ruling BJP.

“This is the latest example of how the BJP is misusing the constitutional bodies to serve its interests. The pressure on the ECI, which is supposed to act beyond parties and in a democratic manner, from the BJP is visible. Reintroducing the symbol of road-roller which was suspended in 2011 is nothing but ridiculing the democracy,” said Mr. Rama Rao in a statement here on Thursday.

“Bringing back the road-roller symbol, which was removed from the list after our request, was nothing but against the spirit of elections. BJP has been trying to get votes from the backdoor by using such tactics. This is against the spirit of free and fair elections. We are condemning the transfer of returning officer by the ECI. BJP will get a fitting reply from the public in elections,” said Mr. Rama Rao.