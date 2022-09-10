KTR blames Centre’s ‘irrational’ policy decisions for looming food crisis

Demands uniform procurement policy for country

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 10, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

TRS working president and Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao has observed that the “irrational policy decisions of the Centre” and “lack of foresightedness” were leading the country towards shortage of food grains.

Reacting to the Centre’s decision to increase the export duty on rice and impose a ban on the export of broken rice, he said here on Saturday that the Centre’s “discriminatory attitude” in the procurement of foodgrains, particularly paddy, during the two previous crop seasons in Telangana, had led to the situation and demanded that the Centre bring a “one nation-one procurement” policy at least now, to overcome the threat to food security by extensive procurement of foodgrains.

He alleged that the Centre had mortgaged the country’s food security by not procuring huge quantities (lakhs of tonnes) of paddy during the two previous crop seasons. He also suggested Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal to procure entire produce of foodgrains from States to ensure food security to the country by maintaining ample buffer stocks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“In its attempt to paint Telangana as a failure State, the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre had fallen in its own trap. The Centre has claimed just six months back that there are sufficient stocks of wheat and rice in the country to meet its needs for four years,” the TRS leader pointed out. However, in a decision going completely against its claims, the Centre had imposed 20% tax on rice exports besides banning the export of broken rice, he noted.

Mr. Rama Rao reasoned a sharp decline in buffer stocks of wheat, rice and broken rice in FCI godowns and other warehouses for the Centre’s decision. He recollected that when the Telangana Government had requested the Centre to procure more paddy from it six months back, the reason cited by it was that there were abundant stocks of foodgrains in the country to refuse higher procurement.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Recollecting Mr. Goyal’s “insulting remarks” made to a team of Ministers from the State that called on him requesting for higher procurement of paddy from Telangana, to make people learn consuming broken rice to overcome the problem of excess parboiled rice production, KTR said: “By banning export of broken rice, perhaps he may cultivate the habit of consuming it”.

He demanded Mr. Goyal to explain people the reasons behind the Centre’s decision on rice exports. He alleged that Centre’s lack of proper understanding on the country’s food needs had prevented it from having a clear policy on procurement and led to the present situation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app