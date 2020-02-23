KRMB team to visit Sagar, Srisailam from February 25 to 27

HYDERABAD

To study record of water drawals by two states

A team of officials of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) led by its Chairman J. Chandrashekhar Iyer will visit the two inter-state projects Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam, including the power houses, belonging to the two Telugu States from February 25 to 27.

According to official sources, the team would also comprise Member-Secretary of the board A. Paramesham, two Executive Engineers and others. The team will also visit Pothireddypadu Head Regulator, the major water drawal point on Srisailam reservoir, and the Bhanakacharal Cross Regulator from where the Krishna water can be taken till Kandaleru reservoir and also drinking water to Chennai besides serving several areas in Rayalaseema.

The team will visit Nagarjunasagar dam and its power houses on February 25, Srisailam dam and its power houses on February 26 and Pothireddypadu and Bhanakacharla systems on February 27 before returning to Hyderabad.

Irrigation Department officials stated that the KRMB team would take stock of the water storage in the two inter-state reservoirs, would examine the water drawal by the two member States — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — and maintaining account of water drawals by the engineers concerned. Further, the team is expected examine the telemetry equipment already installed to record water drawals by the two States from different irrigation systems.

It is stated that the visit would help the KRMB officials, particularly its Chairman and Member-Secretary, who are engineers of the Central Water Commission (CWC), to understand the inter-State reservoirs and the irrigation systems depending on them for taking better decision on water allocation and accounting.