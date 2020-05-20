Kondapochamma all set to receive Godavari water

The Kondapochamma reservoir will receive Godavari water from Makook pump house shortly.

SIDDIPET

20 May 2020 18:41 IST

Date of release to be finalised in consultation with CMO

The Kondapochamma reservoir constructed in the Gajwel constituency represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to receive Godavari water shortly. The date of release of water would be finalised by the authorities in consultation with the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Godavari water from Kaleshwaram was released to the Annapurna reservoir on March 12, the first reservoir in Siddipet district to get water, from Mid-Manair. By March 25, the water reached Annapurna and from there it reached Ranganaiksagar reservoir after about a month. On April 24, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao released water to Ranganaiksagar from the surge pool.

Later, the water was pumped to Tukkapur pump house from Ranganaiksagar and through a specially designed channel to Aakaram pump house from where it was pumped to Makook pump house. From there, the water would be released to Kondapochamma reservoir before the month-end.

Siddipet will have five reservoirs – Annapurna, Ranganaiksagar, Mallannasagar, Kondapochamma and Gouravelli. Three reservoirs — Annapurna, Ranganaik and Kondapochamma — were completed while the works on Mallannasagar and Gouravelli are pending. Officials are making all-out efforts to complete them at the earliest.

The Kondapochamma reservoir, with 15 tmcft capacity, would submerge three villages and one tanda and accommodation was offered to the displaced at the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colony at Tunkibollaram. Those who approached the High Court for compensation under Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act- 2013) are yet to get justice.

The reservoir, for which 4,600 acres of land was acquired, would provide irrigation to about 2.85 lakh acres.