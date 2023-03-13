ADVERTISEMENT

Kishan Reddy, BJP leaders congratulate RRR team for Naatu, Naatu Oscar win

March 13, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

M.M. Keeravaani (left) and Chandrabose, winners of the award for best original song for Naatu Naatu from RRR, pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: AP

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders hailed the ‘RRR’ team led by director S.S.Rajamouli for clinching the Oscar for Best Original Song ( Naatu Naatu) on Monday.

In a message, Mr. Reddy congratulated music director Keeravani and rest of the team stating that it was a honour for the entire country. Film stars Ram Charan and NTR Junior came in for special praise.

In separate messages, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former Minister Eatala Rajender and other leaders also expressed happiness and congratulated the ‘RRR’ team bringing home the first ever Oscar for an Indian feature film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a matter of pride for not only the Telugus but also for the country. Special compliments to Keeravani, singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairava, lyricist Chandrabose and choreographer Prem Rakshit,” one of the leaders said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US