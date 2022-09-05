Kishan questions TRS ‘national integration day’ celebrations

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Development, G. Kishan Reddy, questioned the ‘National Integration Day’ celebrations planned by the TRS government on Sept. 17 and demanded those propounding it to explain how it could reconcile with the families of the martyrs who lost their lives, those jailed or had experienced atrocities at the hands of Nizam’s army – Razakars.

“What integration are they talking about? The government almost used the army to ensure Hyderabad is liberated. Religion was not a factor during the operation. I have not understood the concept and I am not as knowledgable as those who are planning this,” he retorted to questions, at a press conference here on Monday.

The Minister, also Secunderabad MP, said that he is “happy” that the TRS government has decided to observe the ‘liberation’ anniversary due to sustained pressure from his party. He pointed out to the invitations will be extended to the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka for the official function being planned by the Centre at the Parade Ground, where there will be national flag hoisting, parade and other activities.

“It will be a historic occasion because the last time such a programme was done was by the then Home Minister Sardar Patel, who hoisted the tricolour 74 years ago, and this year, Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing the public meeting after hoisting the national flag to set off year along celebrations till Sept. 17, 2023,” he said.

The Centre had decided to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day just like the 75th Independence celebrations were conducted grandly with people’s participation. “We ensured the national flag is flown all over the country and held several programmes to remind people about the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to serve as inspiration for the younger generation,” he said.

Mr. Reddy blamed the previous State governments for “not showing spine in standing up to Majlis party” – “which traces its origins to the erstwhile Razakars.” “It is really unfortunate there have been no official functions in Hyderabad and Telangana, keeping the people in the dark, although the neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka have been conducting them as they did not have Majlis party to contend with,” he said.

The Minister said all the historic forts will be decked up and the national flag will be flown on the day and urged people to come forward and celebrate the event.