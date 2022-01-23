‘Kisan Samman Yojana, a copy of TS scheme ’

HYDERABAD

Identify Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries before February 5: Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said Telangana was a model for Kisan Samman Yojana and the scheme was copied from the State’s Rytu Bandhu scheme.

Speaking to reporters at Sangareddy after a review meeting on Dalit Bandhu at Collectorate on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said the Dalit Bandhu would be implemented for 100 beneficiaries in each constituency and the selection completed and schemes would be grounded before March first week.

He asked the BJP leaders to answer for their comments that the scheme was confined to Huzurabad.

“Our Government was committed to the welfare of the Dalits. Let the BJP prove its commitment towards dalits by implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme across the nation by allocating budget on February 1 by Union Minister Niramala Sitharaman,” said Mr. Harish Rao. He demanded that the BJP leaders release white paper on how many jobs were filled by the Centre in the last seven years.

Referring to the criticism by Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar against the proposed English medium in schools, the Minister dared the BJP leader to tell these words by keeping his hand on the heart.

Stating that 17 medical colleges were sanctioned in the State, the Minister asked BJP leaders why they were silent on getting IIM and Tribal University for the State.

At a review meeting on Dalit Bandhu, he directed the officials of Sangareddy district to identify beneficiaries in all the Assembly constituencies in the district before February 5 and units have to be grounded before the first week of March.

He said that selections of units should be based on the interest of the beneficiaries.

“Dalit Bandhu commenced in Huzurabad Assembly constituency is yielding results. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to implement the scheme in all the constituencies. From each constituency 100 beneficiaries will be selected in a transparent manner with the help of local MLAs. Officials should take steps so that Dalit Bandhu should reach the beneficiaries within two months,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

The Minister said that the process should be from selection of beneficiary, getting their bank accounts opened in the name of Dalit Bandhu, selection of unit, imparting training to the beneficiary and grounding the unit and it should be completed before the first week of next month. Informing government would release a grant of ₹ 10 lakh to the beneficiary and about ₹ 10,000 from this will be for the insurance of beneficiary, said the Minister.

Lok Sabha member B.B. Patil, zilla parishad chairperson P. Manjula Jaipal Reddy, MLAs T. Jayaprakash Reddy, Manick Rao, Chanti Kranthi Kiran, and M Bhupal Reddy were present