September 07, 2023 09:42 am | Updated 09:42 am IST

The Congress party is scouting for alternative place to hold its big public meeting after the CWC meeting here on September 17. BJP is holding the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds, which the Congress party too wanted. The Government has not yet given its consent for LB stadium forcing the Congress to search for open space outside the City limits. State unit of the Congress is holding rallies to mark the completion of one year of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra. The civic body had demolished 8 villas that were built inside a FTL of a lake in Dindigul. Now, there are 80 villas that have been flooded by yesterday’s rain. Staff of Roshni, a suicide-prevention helpline, share their insights into what they are doing to prevent people from ending lives. Nineteen gates of Sriramsagar on Godavari were lifted late last night to release 55,000 cusecs of flood water into the downstream following heavy inflows. Construction goes on unabated just outside the wall of Qutb Shahi Tombs complex. The AKTC has written a mail to state government asking about the state of approvals for the multi-storied building.

