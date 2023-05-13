‘Kerala Story’ failed in Karnataka and Karnataka story will not repeat in Telangana: KTR

May 13, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is confident that the Karnataka election results will not have any impact on Telangana that will go to polls in a few months just like the ‘Kerala Files’ has failed to ‘amuse’ the people of Karnataka.

Leading the BRS response with a sarcastic tone, Minister for IT and working president of the BRS K. T. Rama Rao tweeted: “Just the way The Kerala Story failed to amuse people of Karnataka, similarly Karnataka election results will have no bearing on Telangana.” He also thanked the people of Karnataka for rejecting ‘ugly and divisive politics’ of the BJP.

Mr. Rama Rao, who is presently on a tour of the United Kingdom, conveyed best wishes to the Congress party for winning Karnataka and said: “Let Hyderabad and Bengaluru compete healthily for investments and creating infrastructure for the greater good of India”.

Mr. Rama Rao’s assertion of Karnataka not repeating in Telangana comes after Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy claimed that Karnataka poll result will repeat in Telangana.

‘Downfall started in Karnataka’

Meanwhile, Minister for Health T. Harish Rao, who is also nephew of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, related the BJP’s loss to the South India story. Tweeting from the USA, where he is attending his son’s graduation ceremony, the Minister said: “This is The South India Story - free from BJP evident from Karnataka’s mandate and it will remain so now and always. BJP’s downfall has started from South India and their account will be closed everywhere and will not even win deposit in Telangana.”

The BJP has been claiming that it was the only party that can defeat the BRS in Telangana and its confidence emanates from wins in bypolls in Telangana in recent times. In the last bypoll in Munugode, the BJP lost despite fielding the local strongman Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who resigned as the Congress MLA and fought on the BJP ticket. He finished second in the hard fought election.