KCR will also target BJP leaders with his agencies: Jagga Reddy

November 24, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

Telangana Congress working president and Sangareddy Legislator T. Jagga Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will reciprocate to the raids by the Central agencies on the TRS leaders with his own agencies, thus creating an atmosphere of ideological fight in Telangana while the people will be left to their fate.

This drama of raids and reciprocal raids will not help the State or the people, but both the BJP and TRS will promote this provocative atmosphere to cover their failures, he said, while addressing a press conference here. “The BJP is targeting the TRS Ministers now as if they have indulged in corruption only now. Haven’t they been amassing wealth all these years?” he asked.

Mr. Reddy claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were ruling through the security and investigating agencies and creating a drama so that their failures don’t come up for discussion. Why is the BJP allowing casinos in Goa, where it rules, and targets people from the State who visit the casinos, he asked.

He also blamed the people, who he said were, not bothered about the real issues haunting them and questioning the government’s failures. “They are not asking where have the two crore jobs promised by the BJP gone or about the rising prices and the pensions and other benefits promised by the TRS,” he said, addressing a press conference here.

Mr. Reddy said using the differences within the Congress, both the BJP and TRS want to wipe out the party so that they can have a field day later. Replying to a question, he said he was answerable to the party high command and none here, indicating the independent line he plans to pursue in the party.

The MLA found fault with the expelled Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy’s comments against Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the party on money politics. “Mr. Chenna Reddy also became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and did he also give money to the party high command?” he asked.