KCR visits Muchintal ashram

Hyderabad

03 February 2022 23:40 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday went round the sprawling Muchintal ashram where the statue of Ramanujacharya will be dedicated to the world by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

He enquired about the arrangements from Tridandi Chinna Jeer Swamy and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra.

Mr. Rao offered fruits and other eatables to Vedic pandits and devotees on behalf of his family, a release said.

