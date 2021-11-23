KCR urged to keep his promise to farmers

HYDERABAD

23 November 2021 22:11 IST

Bhatti advises TRS supremo not to take ‘U-Turn” after meeting Amit Shah

Welcoming Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for deciding to provide financial help to farmers who died in the nation-wide agitation, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka hoped that he would not turn back on his promise after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Vikramarka alleged that Mr. Rao had the habit of retracting on his promises and threats every time after he meets the Home Minister. “This time also he has gone to New Delhi to meet Mr. Shah and I hope he delivers the promise he made.”

In a sarcastic tone, Mr. Vikramarka said that the Chief Minister had made similar promises to the families of the 1200-odd Telangana martyrs and the Assembly unanimously passed the resolution. However, only a few were compensated and there is no information on why the remaining were ignored.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the Chief Minister was in New Delhi in the name of fighting for the farmers while the farmers here are eagerly waiting for paddy procurement. How many days and weeks they have to wait, he asked and said in a sarcastic tone that by the time CM comes back paddy will start sprouting.