KCR greets Muslims on commencement of Ramzan month

HYDERABAD

13 April 2021 21:56 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed his greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of commencement of the holy month of Ramzan.

In a message, the Chief Minister said that fasting and prayers done during Ramzan month should result in harmony and happiness. The Ganga–Jamuni Tehzeeb of the State should increase manifold and the spirit of brotherhood among the people should be further strengthened. Reminding that the government was celebrating Ramzan officially, he said it was respecting all religions and working tirelessly to maintain communal harmony.

The Chief Minister recalled several programmes were being implemented for the welfare of economically backward among the Muslim community which brought qualitative change in their lives. In the light of the advent of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, he urged the Muslims to follow the guidelines and offer prayers.

