KCR gets EC notice for derogatory remarks targeting Congress leaders

April 17, 2024 10:48 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 16 issued a notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao regarding his recent remarks targeting Congress leaders during a press conference in Siricilla.

Mr. Rao has been asked to explain his reported derogatory comments by 11 a.m. on April 18. The ECI said it would proceed with appropriate action if no response is received within the specified timeframe.

This notice follows a report submitted by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana, based on a complaint filed by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president G. Niranjan in which he had alleged that during the press conference in Siricilla, Mr. Rao made vulgar, derogatory, and objectionable remarks against the Congress party. Mr. Rao reportedly referred to Congress members as “sons of dogs,” and “Lathkhors”.

He also allegedly threatened violence, stating that Congress leaders would have their throats bitten if they did not provide a bonus of ₹500 per quintal of paddy to farmers.

The ECI reminded Mr. Rao of previous instances of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), including an incident in Karimnagar in May 2019 and a speech given in Banswada during the Assembly poll campaign in November 2023. The Commission cautioned Mr. Rao to exercise greater care and adhere strictly to the provisions of the MCC in all public addresses and statements.

