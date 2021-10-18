KCR firm on weeding out drug menace

HYDERABAD

18 October 2021 20:15 IST

Convenes meeting of Home and Excise officials on Wednesday

After controlling sale of arrack to a large extent, the State Government has focused its attention on controlling illegal transport of drugs into the State.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of senior officials of Home and Excise departments on Wednesday to evolve an action plan to check the sale of the contraband. The meeting will work out the modalities to make sure that youth were not attracted to drugs and take steps to make Telangana drug free State.

The meeting is also expected to discuss about stringent steps to check gambling and sale of arrack amid reports of resurgence of sale of arrack in sporadic incidents. The Government took several steps to strengthen the police department since the formation of the State and the department had been provided with modern equipment and tools to control crime.

Advertising

Advertising

Several steps were initiated to control sale of arrack and tight restrictions were imposed against operating clubs allowing gambling. In view of the reports that drug sale was on the rise in other parts of the country, the meeting has been convened to finalise a fool-proof action plan to ensure that there was no scope for occurrence of the menace in the State.

The Chief Minister directed the Excise officials to come prepared with reports on the situation in their respective jurisdiction and the measures taken to check sale of arrack.