KCR eyes electoral pie beyond Telangana, to launch national party

At a meeting with Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in Hyderabad on September 11, 2022, his Telangana Rashtra Samiti counterpart and State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced that he will shortly launch a national party and that its shape and character was being worked out.

The party was being launched in the background of a consensus that emerged at elaborate meetings with intellectuals, economists and experts from different walks of life urging him to strive for alternative politics with a national agenda.

A release after their two hour meeting said Mr. Rao and Mr. Kumaraswamy discussed the agenda for the national party. Mr. Kumaraswamy welcomed the idea of Mr. Rao floating the party and playing a key role in national politics. He felt the urgent need for a leader like Mr. Rao to fill the vacuum in alternative politics at national level. Both agreed that it was time for all political parties looking for an alternative to BJP and Congress to unite for protecting the democratic federal spirit of the country.

Mr. Kumaraswamy extended the full support of JD (S) if Mr. Rao went ahead with the new party for a qualitative change in the country’s progress.

The release added that the two leaders expressed deep anguish at the dangerous political strategy of BJP and its consequences. At any cost, the country should not be allowed to be pushed anywhere near the religious fanaticism practiced by the BJP. The next general elections should be used as the plank to stop the progress of BJP by stirring the emotions of people on communal card.

The Congress, on the other hand, failed as an alternative to the BJP. The people had visibly lost confidence on the leadership of Congress to deliver. Therefore, all regional parties must unite to uphold the democratic federal spirit of the country.

M.r Rao shared with Mr. Kumaraswamy the pressure mounting on him all over Telangana to enter national politics. People expressed their support for him at his public meetings to wage struggles against communal BJP and autocratic rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even the leadership within the TRS from village to State levels adopted resolutions unanimously requesting him to launch the national party and send the BJP packing.

Explaining the outcome of his deliberations with leaders of farmers unions across the country recently, Mr. Rao told Mr. Kumaraswamy that the participants urged him to join national politics and strive for a farmer friendly government. Mr. Rao shared the overwhelming response that he received from people during his tour of other States and New Delhi where he camped to talk to leaders on national issues.