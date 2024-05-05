KCR exhorts BRS cadre to brace up for ‘reconstruction of Telangana’

May 05, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Alleging that widespread resentment was prevailing among people against the Congress government over its nearly five months of “misrule”, BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has called upon the BRS cadre to work towards reconstruction of Telangana. “This responsibility lies on us and we must brace up for accomplishing this task,” he told the party cadre at a meeting held in Veenavanka village in the poll-bound Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday.

“After achieving separate Telangana through a long struggle, we nurtured the new State with utmost care and heralded all-around development and welfare of all with a pragmatic approach in the last 10 years,” he said while detailing the development and welfare schemes initiated by the previous BRS government.

“In its nearly five months rule, the inept Congress government brought development to a standstill and diluted the welfare schemes, leaving people in despair,” he alleged.

The presence of the BRS MPs in the Parliament is essential to raise our voice for protecting the interests of Telangana and halting moves “detrimental” to the interests of our State, he said urging voters to vote for the BRS in May 13 Lok Sabha elections.

BRS candidate from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat B. Vinod Kumar and other party leaders accompanied Mr. Rao to Jagtial for a roadshow.

