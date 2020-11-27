KCR, DGP stoking fear among voters: Telangana BJP chief

HYDERABAD

27 November 2020 07:05 IST

‘Deputy CM inaugurated a few shelters for Rohingyas’

State Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy of trying to create fear among voters in the name of anti-social elements trying to foment communal trouble during the GHMC polls.

“Who are those anti-social elements trying to create law and order problems? Why is the government not arresting them if they know the persons irrespective of whichever party they owe their allegiance to? Or, is it a ploy of the Chief Minister and DGP to prevent our national leaders from campaigning? Or is to stop the poll because the TRS is losing?,” he said, while addressing roadside meetings at Patacheru and environs on Thursday.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also demanded a criminal case be filed against Majlis leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and arrest for his “anti-national” comments on demolishing NTR and PV memorials at the NTR Ghat. “Why is the CM not reacting? Has he not talked about his respect for both the leaders? Did he not grow politically in the Telugu Desam Party set up by NTR? Even the minority community is not appreciating such comments,” he claimed.

“The issue is about a Majlis leader threatening to demolish the memorials of two great Telugu personalities and what action the TRS govenrment is going to take?

The Chief Minister and the DGP should also give information about the presence of Rohingyas because the Deputy Chief Minister himself had inaugurated a few shelters for them. “Let them explain or give a report or the Central intelligence agencies will get involved and they will lose face. It is unfortunate that those responsible for maintaining law and order are only trying to foment trouble during the municipal polls time,” he added.