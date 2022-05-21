Kavitha hits out at Modi, Rahul   

May 21, 2022 21:23 IST

MLC K. Kavitha came down heavily against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that both the BJP and Congress had deprived farmers of their basic rights while superficially standing for them.

Participating in several programmes at Korutla and Jagtial on Saturday, Ms. Kavitha said that Congress and MLC Jeevan Reddy did nothing for turmeric farmers while Telangana Government was committed to fighting for the farmers and people of the state . Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Kavitha said that the truth is “Modi hai to Mushkil hai” while highlighting the current situation of the country with massive inflation and record breaking unemployment rate.

She lashed out at the Union Government for not clearing dues of Finance Commission Grants worth ₹ 3,000 crore, dues of Backward Region Grant of ₹1,350 crore and pending GST compensation of ₹ 2,247 crore in addition to neglecting Niti Aayog recommendations.

Ms. Kavitha accused Congress party of fiddling with the feelings of farmers. She called the “Warangal Declaration” of INC a paper of lies, and asked Rahul Gandhi how many times he had for the farmers of Telangana. She further asked former Congress president and Rahul Gandhi how many Congress-ruled states had implemented promises made to farmers.

She termed the national leaders ‘political tourists’ who visited the State to make political scores.