Kavitha damaged the reputation of Telangana women, says BJP leader 

March 09, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, said that the alleged role of MLC K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy row has damaged the reputation of women in the State.

Instead of fighting for eradication of rampant liquor consumption in the State, she got herself involved in the scam, he said, while alleging that free run of unauthorised liquor vends or ‘belt shops’ in the State was resulting in more women becoming widows each year.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gudur of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, where he washed the feet of municipal women workers as a mark of respect on International Womens’ Day, he said the BRS government considers only K. Kavitha as the woman of the State while it continues to neglect the wellbeing of more than two crore women.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that the State was not implementing the schemes introduced by the Centre, including the Act which mandates payment of ₹ 21,000 per month as minimum wage to women. The State government has been giving a ₹ 15,000 minimum wage, he said.