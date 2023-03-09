ADVERTISEMENT

Kavitha damaged the reputation of Telangana women, says BJP leader 

March 09, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

Instead of fighting for eradication of rampant liquor consumption in the State, the BRS MLC got herself involved in the Delhi liquor scam, says Gudur Narayana Reddy.

The Hindu Bureau

Gudur Narayana Reddy | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, said that the alleged role of MLC K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy row has damaged the reputation of women in the State.

Instead of fighting for eradication of rampant liquor consumption in the State, she got herself involved in the scam, he said, while alleging that free run of unauthorised liquor vends or ‘belt shops’ in the State was resulting in more women becoming widows each year.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gudur of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, where he washed the feet of municipal women workers as a mark of respect on International Womens’ Day, he said the BRS government considers only K. Kavitha as the woman of the State while it continues to neglect the wellbeing of more than two crore women.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy also alleged that the State was not implementing the schemes introduced by the Centre, including the Act which mandates payment of ₹ 21,000 per month as minimum wage to women. The State government has been giving a ₹ 15,000 minimum wage, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US