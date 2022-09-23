Kavitha asks BJP to check inflation, unemployment

Telangana Bureau HYDERABAD
September 23, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K. Kavitha has asked women to question Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders about unabated price rise and unemployment.

Speaking at a Bathukamma saree distribution event at Kammarpalli of Balkonda constituency in Nizamabad district on Friday, she alleged that the BJP had failed to fulfil the aspirations of people. She sought to know from Nizamabad MP D. MP Arvind (BJP) to explain to people how many jobs the Union Government had provided so far as against their tall claims.

Drawing a comparison, she stated that the Telangana Government had so far filled over 2 lakh posts and more than million jobs were created in the private sector during the last 8 years. On welfare schemes, she pointed out that mere 70 lakh people out of 23 crore population in Uttar Pradesh were getting social security pensions, while 48 lakh out of 4 crore people in Telangana were getting monthly pension in the range of ₹2,016 to ₹3,016, highest in the country.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy said while the amount spent on pensions was just ₹800 crore a year before formation of Telangana, it was about ₹12,000 crore now.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app