Kavitha asks BJP to check inflation, unemployment

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K. Kavitha has asked women to question Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders about unabated price rise and unemployment.

Speaking at a Bathukamma saree distribution event at Kammarpalli of Balkonda constituency in Nizamabad district on Friday, she alleged that the BJP had failed to fulfil the aspirations of people. She sought to know from Nizamabad MP D. MP Arvind (BJP) to explain to people how many jobs the Union Government had provided so far as against their tall claims.

Drawing a comparison, she stated that the Telangana Government had so far filled over 2 lakh posts and more than million jobs were created in the private sector during the last 8 years. On welfare schemes, she pointed out that mere 70 lakh people out of 23 crore population in Uttar Pradesh were getting social security pensions, while 48 lakh out of 4 crore people in Telangana were getting monthly pension in the range of ₹2,016 to ₹3,016, highest in the country.

Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy said while the amount spent on pensions was just ₹800 crore a year before formation of Telangana, it was about ₹12,000 crore now.