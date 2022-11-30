Kavita, Sharmila spat over Twitter with poetic posts

November 30, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R

The arrest of YSRTP chief Y.S, Sharmila by the Telangana police turned into a Telangana agitation war turf with MLC Kavita and Ms. Sharmila taking a dig at each other questioning their role in the Telangana movement through some satirical posts on Twitter.

The support coming from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Sharmila’s arrest apparently forced Ms. Kavita to tweet in Telugu saying the arrow shot by the BJP was not surprisingly getting total support from it. Ms. Kavita used satirical poetic Telugu to describe Ms. Sharmila as an arrow of the BJP brought into politics to target the TRS and how the flowers (the word used on social media to mock the BJP) were supporting her.

In response, Ms. Sharmila tweeted, targeting the poetic style saying there was no shortage of Kavitas (poems) in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) despite ‘the party’ not working for people of Telangana. In a quick response to that, Ms. Kavita tweeted in yet another rhyming poem saying ‘Sharmila’s vote in Pulivendula had taken the Telangana route’ and that ‘she was not a Telangana tourist like the ‘Orange parrot’ referring to the orange colour associated with the BJP. “I am a poem born from Telangana agitation and not a BJP arrow like you.” she said mocking at Ms. Sharmila.

