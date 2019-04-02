Kamareddy water problem contained

KAMAREDDY

02 April 2019 00:39 IST

Mission Bhagiratha grid water from Singur reservoir is being supplied on alternate days at 100 LPCD to Tadihipparga village of Madnur mandal.

Also, an agriculture borewell is being used as an alternative source in the village inhabited by 1,761 people, said Chowdary Babu Kante, Executive Engineer, Mission Bhagiratha, Kamareddy, on Monday.

He said that villagers demanded a new borewell and a pipeline at a distance of 2.5 kilometres. The department assured residents that all measures would be taken to mitigate the water problem this summer, he said. To integrate the existing CPWS scheme, money has been paid to TSNPDCL for power supply near Madnoor. The NPDCL promised to complete the structure and start supply by April 15.

The authorities took prompt action after villagers unanimously decided to boycott parliamentary elections if their demand was not met within a week. They withdrew their boycott call on Monday.