Kamareddy Municipal Council passes unanimous resolution cancelling draft Master Plan

January 20, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KAMAREDDY

In a move that is likely to pacify the farmers facing the looming threat of loss of their agricultural land in the proposed expansion of the town, the Municipal Council of Kamareddy, under the chairmanship of Chairperson Nittu Jahnavi, passed a resolution cancelling the draft master plan.

The emergency meeting held at the Council Hall here on Friday was attended by all the elected members of the Council. The meeting was called on Thursday bowing to the pressure brought on by farmers who are on the agitation path for the past 50 days or so.

“The Council on March 27, 2021, passed a resolution on Master Plan and sent it to the government. However, changes were made in the plan by DTCP Joint Director Ramesh Babu and Design Development Forum, Delhi. The draft Master Plan has created several problems to farmers. Hence we are cancelling the Master Plan. Take action against those responsible,” the Council said in its resolution.

“We have passed a unanimous resolution to cancel the proposed draft Master Plan. This was prepared by Design and Development Forum, New Delhi. In the new proposal of Master Plan, the residential zone was changed as industrial zone. We have to present the draft Master Plan before the public, take objections from them within 60 days of releasing the draft copy and have to send it to higher officials. This is the process we have to follow and we have followed the same,” said Ms. Jahnavi.

Further, the proposal made in 2021 would be forwarded to officials again for consideration, she said. Noting that they have received an altered Master Plan instead of what they had proposed, she said that the issue would also be taken up with the higher officials in the Municipal Administration department.

New Master Plan will be prepared: Arvind Kumar

In a related development, Special Chief Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar said that a new master plan would be prepared for Kamareddy town. He held a review meeting with Collector Jitesh V. Patil, Local Bodies Additional Collector Venkatesh Dotre and Municipal Commissioner M. Devender at Kamareddy Collectorate in this regard. “No farm land would be taken over under the Master Plan. We will see that no one faces any problem even with road-widening,” said Mr. Arvind Kumar.

After Municipal Council passed the resolution, the farmers’ JAC met at Adloor and celebrated the success. They have also urged the authorities to consult them before proposal of the next draft master plan.