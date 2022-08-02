Kaleshwaram built on wrong design: Shekhawat

August 02, 2022 22:12 IST

‘It has been used as a milch cow for making money’

The Centre was never going to give a ‘national project status’ to the Kaleshwaram irrigation project as it is based on a “wrong design and has engineering defaults” which has led to the motor pump houses getting submerged in the recent floods, said Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday.

“The project was built without taking any permissions including the environmental clearance and has been used as a milch cow for making money. To cover up the failures and corruption, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wants a national project status. Why should Prime Minister Modi bear the cross for an illegal project built by KCR,” he questioned, addressing a public meeting to launch the TS BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s third stage of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ at Yadadri.

Extending the greetings of Mr. Modi and party president J. P. Nadda to Mr. Sanjay Kumar for the success of the programme, he claimed that while the country has been on a development path for the last eight years and Telangana has “fallen behind due to a single family rule, misuse of official machinery, police overaction and atrocities”.

“The dynastic regime here has been looting taking advantage of the sacrifices made by the Telangana people for a separate state,” he charged. The Union Minister claimed TS people are seeking a change and asked KCR to “get ready to vacate the seat for Bandi Sanjay Kumar”.

“We need a BJP government here if we have to send the corrupt to jail. KCR did not find a single person from the SC/ST communities to hand over power but wants to make his son as CM but we do not know whether it is the son or the daughter who will become the CM,” he remarked. Mr. Shekhawat claimed that the infrastructure works underway across TS are funded by the Centre and said the party will not rest till it is elected to power

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism & Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy cautioned the TS officials to be “conscious about carrying out any unjust orders” as the TRS government has just one more year to go. “This government has become a curse for TS as it has been neglecting projects with central government funds like railways and highways. It is an epitome of high handedness, corruption and arrogance with people becoming victims of misgovernance,” he charged and advised KCR “to focus at least now in better administration rather than making efforts to capture power in Delhi”. Former Ministers DK Aruna and Eatala Rajender, senior leader Guduru Narayana Reddy and others also spoke.