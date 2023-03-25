ADVERTISEMENT

Job fair for veterans at Air Force Station Hakimpet on March 28

March 25, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Approximately 50 corporates and close to 2,000 veterans are expected to participate in the seminar, which will be inaugurated by Air Vice Marshal P.K. Ghosh, SOA, HQ Training Command.

The Hindu Bureau

Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR), Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, will organise an employment seminar/job fair at Air Force Station in Hakimpet, Hyderabad, on March 28. The event is being organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence ( through HQ Training Command, IAF) in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

It is aimed at providing appropriate placement opportunities to retiring and retired armed force personnel. Veterans of the tri-services in the age group of 37-57 are eligible to participate.

Representatives of DGR; Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV); Department of Ex-Servicemen Affairs (DESA) of the Indian Navy; Directorate of Air Veterans (DAV) and others would also participate in the fair.

The seminar would go a long way in providing suitable placement to veterans in the corporate sector. Those interested can download application forms from https://dgrindia.gov.in.

