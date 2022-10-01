Jeevan Reddy blames KCR for delay in ST reservations

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MLA T. Jeevan Reddy has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of deceiving the Scheduled Tribes (STs) for eight years before issuing the GO enhancing the reservations to them.

At a press conference, he said KCR had been blaming the Centre all these years and that resulted in thousands of STs losing benefits owing to the delay. Suddenly, in view of the bypoll, the Chief Minister had woken up from his slumber.

Mr. Reddy also targeted the Central government and asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah why the resolution of the Assembly was not sent back to the State if it did not have any role in the enhancement. Both BJP and TRS had conspired to stall the reservations, he said, adding that if Congress came back to power it would create supernumerary posts for STs as they had lost benefits in the last eight years.