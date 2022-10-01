Jawan loses revolver at Zaheerabad bus stand, police launch probe

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 01, 2022 19:13 IST

Police are probing the case of an army jawan losing his revolver at Zaheerabad bus stand on Saturday

Sikender Ali of Sirgapur near Narayanakhed was carrying his personal licensed revolver when he came on a visit to his native place on leave. On Friday, he went to Gulbarga and returned to his native place on Saturday. He reached Zaheerabad in the morning and went to the washroom where he kept the weapon and allegedly forgot to pick it up. Only after reaching Narayanakhed, Mr. Ali realised that he had lost his revolver and rushed to Zaheerabad. However, the revolver was nowhere to be found. He then lodged a complaint with Zaheerabad police.

DSP Y. Raghu said Mr. Ali lost his revolver due to negligence and they are checking the available CCTV footage as there are no cameras near the washroom. Police have registered a case.

