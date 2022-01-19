Jagadish Reddy examines 400 KV substation works

HYDERABAD

19 January 2022 19:15 IST

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said on Wednesday that the first gas insulated 400 KV sub-station in the country was coming up at Rayadurg. Works are going on at a fast pace, he said.

Along with Transco and Genco CMD D. Prabhakar Rao and SPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy, the Minister visited Rayadurg and examined the ongoing construction works on Wednesday.

“Hyderabad is rapidly developing in all aspects. The power supply system in the city is being developed keeping the requirements of the next three to four decades in mind. 400 KV, 220 KV, 133 KV and 33 KV sub-stations are being established around ring road. Instead of using 100 acres for establishment of these stations, only five acres were being used and that is the specialty. Underground cables were established for three kilometres and about 2,000 MW power can be supplied from this sub-station,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising