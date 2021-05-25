Issue notification for recruitment: Krishnaiah

HYDERABAD

25 May 2021 20:41 IST

Lack of job openings increasing frustration among youth, says BC leader

President of National Backward Classes Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah has requested the government to take up filling of vacancies in all departments since appointment of members and Chairman of the Public Service Commission and appointment of vice-chancellors to all universities has been completed.

In separate letters addressed to the TSPSC and vice-chancellors on Tuesday, Mr. Krishnaiah said the educated youth in the State were highly dejected and disappointed due to lack of recruitment notifications for long and further delay in taking up the recruitment process would push them into further depression. He mentioned that several youth had ended their life so far due to lack of employment opportunities.

Explaining that notification for Group-I posts was not issued for the last 10 years and for Group-II posts for the last 5 years, Mr. Krishnaiah said filling of clerical-level posts was long forgotten in the State although 23 new districts, 131 new mandals, 74 new municipalities, 7 new municipal corporations, a large number of gram panchayats, several police stations were formed for ease of administration but no person was recruited so far.

Advertising

Advertising

“Every office in the State sports some empty chairs due to vacancies, while 24 lakh educated youth have been waiting for employment opportunities,” Mr. Krishnaiah said. Besides, over 45,000 teacher posts were also vacant in government including local bodies’, residential schools and colleges, aided, model and Kasturba schools.

Similarly, about 70% teaching posts, about 20,000 were vacant in the universities and needed recruitment for imparting quality education and taking up research useful to people.