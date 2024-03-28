Inter-State gang of bike lifters busted, 4 held

March 28, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Three members of an inter-State gang of bike lifters were arrested and their juvenile accomplice was apprehended by the Karimnagar rural police in coordination with the Task Force personnel here on Wednesday. Four stolen bikes were recovered from their possession, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as B Manoj Kumar and Y Satya Anjaneyulu, both hailing from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, and B Sumith of Bowenpally in Secunderabad.

The gang was allegedly involved in bike thefts reported under Karimnagar rural, Kothapalli and LMD police stations limits. Further investigation is underway.

