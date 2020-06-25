Intensify research on immunity boosting crops: Governor

HYDERABAD

Tamilisai interacts with agriculture varsity scientists

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has exhorted the agricultural scientists to intensify research on immunity-boosting crops.

The Governor recalled how the older generations ate rice and lived longer and said younger generation is however distancing itself from rice consumption claiming it to be diabetic-prone food. Scientists need to come up with new varieties of rice that are low on sugar and maintain our traditions in south India associated with rice.

Dr. Soundararajan made these comments during an interaction with the functionaries of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University through a video-conference on Thursday. She stressed the need for research on improvised fine quality rice varieties like Telangana Sona, considered to be a low sugar variety crop.

Palm trees

The scientists at the same time should carry out more intensive research on palm trees (thadi chettu) as every part of the tree is useful, she said adding the palm tree was made official tree of Tamil Nadu, given its traditional importance

She said efforts should be made to protect palm trees from diseases and they should be grown in large numbers to enable processing of different parts of the tree that is known for its medicinal and nutritional value. Neera, the tender palm water, is one such product that is highly nutritious and there is need to come up with technology enabling preservation of Neera for longer periods and for its packaged selling.

There is also need for research on the part of the agriculture and horticultural scientists to come out with special crops that would give healthy oil as several health issues emanate out of the excessive use of unhealthy oils, said an official release.