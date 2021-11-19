Inspired TS farmers will throw the TRS govt. out: Revanth

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy along with other party leaders inspecting paddy damaged due to rains at a procurement centre in erstwhile Nizamabad district on Friday.

Hyderabad

19 November 2021 21:03 IST

Repeal of farm laws is a morale booster for TS farmers to take on KCR

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has said that Telangana farmers were inspired with the victory of the farming community that forced the Modi government to repeal the three farm laws and was ready to throw out the TRS government now for its failure to procure paddy.

Mr. Reddy, who visited the threshing yards of paddy farmers in Nizamabad district as a part of the party’s “Kallallo Congress” on Friday interacted with the farmers, said Modi government repealing the farm laws was a morale boosters for Telangana farmers to fight for their rights. Congress would support them as it did at the national-level against the farm laws.

The farmers explained how they were pushed into financial distress with the crop loss due to recent heavy rains. Farmers said that they had brought paddy to the procurement centres 15 days ago but the officials were yet to procure. Meanwhile, heavy rains spoiled the produce. Farmers also explained the difficulties they have been facing due to uncertainty over paddy cultivation. Many farmers complained of non-payment of MSP for their produce while a few complained about the huge rise in input cost due to the increase in prices of diesel.

Advertising

Advertising

Accompanied by former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, DCC presidents and other leaders, Mr. Revanth Reddu interacted with farmers in Baswapur, Rameshwarpally, Jangampally, Bhiknoor Town, Kamareddy Town, Bhavanipet, Palvancha, Tadvai, Lingampet, Lingampalli, Nalla Madugu and Shettali Sangareddy.

The team met the family of farmer Beeraiah in Ailapur village of Lingampet, who recently died of a heart attack on his paddy field. They also met the family of another farmer Mettu Prabhakar of Nalla Madugu village, who died due to a snake bike. Financial assistance was given to both the families on behalf of the Congress party.

Speaking to media persons later, Mr. Revanth Reddy alleged that farmers in Telangana State were in deep distress due to the negligent attitude of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He said the TRS government did not fulfil the promise of waiving off crop loans up to ₹ 1 lakh despite completing nearly three years in power in the second term. He alleged that farmers were not getting any crop loans due to the non-clearance of old dues.

The Congress chief also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Chandrasekhar Rao of pushing farmers into huge economic distress with an aim to crush the agri-based economy in order to facilitate the entry of the corporate sector.

Mr. Reddy announced that the party would raise the issues concerning farmers of Telangana in the forthcoming session of Parliament unlike the ‘drama’ of the Chief Minister at Indira Park. “He should sit on dharna at PM’s residence in New Delhi and not here. This was to escape from his responsibility of buying paddy this season.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali said that KCR should seek an appointment with the Prime Minister to discuss paddy procurement. If he was unable to convince the Centre then KCR must resign immediately, he said.