Indian Racing League called off abruptly

November 21, 2022 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - Hyderabad

The Indian Racing League (IRL) 2022 crashed even before taking off as the two-day street circuit event that promised thrill and excitement was deflated disappointing fans and causing resentment. The first round of the IRL was called off unexpectedly in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon after a crash and ‘technical failure jeopardised the sporting event. In the eyes of many spectators who were present on Sunday to witness the race, the showpiece event against the backdrop of the iconic Hussainsagar lake failed to live up to its expectations. Six city-based teams, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Chennai Turbo Riders, GodSpeed Kochi and Goa Aces, consisting of Indian and foreign drivers participated in the two-day event. However, a car crash minutes after the lights flashed green at approximately 3:20 p.m. not only halted the race but also forced the organisers to postpone it to Chennai. A boom truck made its way into the circuit approximately 10 minutes after the race began to lift off the mangled car from the track, while officials were busy brainstorming on how to go about conducting the race further. The safety car made its way into the track as the race came to a grinding halt, rather permanently. Although there was a late official confirmation from an IRL official that the race has been postponed, irate fans made their way out of the circuit, feeling let down by the organisers. “I didn’t pay ₹ 9,000 to watch a race that got called off almost immediately. The organisers should coordinate with the police officials as I and my friends waited for almost two hours before getting inside. We left the paddock for a while as we were entitled to go around but the police didn’t allow us inside. Instead, they allowed other people who are VIPs. It’s been a draining experience and I hope they get their act together in the future,” Raj, an IT employee told The Hindu. Hyderabad is scheduled the host the fourth rounds on December 10 and 11 but it is still not clear when will Chennai host the first round that was postponed on Sunday. “The race was halted due to safety reasons and the public must understand that the safety of the drivers is paramount. The crash site is being investigated by the FMSCI stewards and the RPPL technical team. I cannot comment anything beyond this,” a race official said. The officials did announce that the organisers will refund the money but the spectators refused to buy the statement. Hyderabad is all set to host the Formula E early next year in February and the IRL hosted the races like a trial run for the 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix. However, the event turned out to be a damp squib as no racers made their way up to the podium as fans returned with heavy hearts.

