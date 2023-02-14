ADVERTISEMENT

Ilaiyaraaja to perform in Hyderabad

February 14, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja is set to perform at a concert at Gachibowli stadium on February 26.

The music concert is going to be one of the rare ones by the artiste known for his sublime movie compositions that have not dated even after so many years.

The ticket prices start from the lowest of ₹799 and go up to ₹14,999. Factoring in taxes, the ₹14,999 ticket would cost ₹15,883.95.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking at an event to announce the concert, Ilaiyaraaja said that all his compositions are his favourites as he hears them and moulds them before anyone else does.

“Cultural entrepreneurship is an important part of any economy now. There are other forces driving the economy but cultural events like these help the city as well as the economy. They show us our cultural values,” said IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US