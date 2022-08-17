IKEA told to refund ₹20, ₹1,000 compensation to customer for charging carry bag

Staff Reporter Hyderabad
August 17, 2022 19:44 IST

IKEA was directed to refund ₹20 that was charged to a customer for a carry bag, and pay ₹1,000 as compensation and also deposit ₹5,000 in the account of the Consumer Legal Aid (CLA) account.

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ranga Reddy, was dealing with a complaint filed by Kevin Sukirthy. The opposite party was IKEA India Private Ltd.

The Commission noted that the complainant had bought goods worth ₹1,071 in January 2020 from the opposite party and at the time of billing, ₹20 was charged for a carry bag that bore the opposite party’s logo.

IKEA denied that the complainant was not informed that the carry bag is chargeable and that it bears the company logo. Information is provided on signage as well as the company website.

Taking the evidence and arguments placed on record, the Commission stated, “The argument of the opposite party is that buying a carry bag is entirely optional and is a voluntary act by a consumer. The customer can bring their own carry bag.”

Unfair trade practice

The Commission also opined that charging for carry bags, especially those that bear their logo, amounts to unfair trade practice.

Failure to deposit ₹5,000 into the CLA’s account in 45 days will attract an interest rate of 24% per annum, the Commission stated.

