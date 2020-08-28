IITH based startup launches US 9 respirator mask

SANGAREDDY

28 August 2020 08:49 IST

This ‘Made in Telangana’ product can be reused

U Safe Healthcare, a startup promoted by the Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) at the Indian Institute Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), virtually launched an N95 equivalent respirator mask, ‘US9’, here on Tuesday. These masks were used and tested by doctors at Gandhi, Osmania and Fever hospitals. The cost of the product is one tenth of other respirators available in the market.

The mask filtration rate is 98%, bacterial filtration rate 99.7% and it has passed the tests of breathability, splash resistance and flammability. It has a dual model of reusable and disposable replaceable filter. It was tested for leaks with thermal image analysis at IITH. The filtration for cartridges in the respirator has been certified by South India Textile Research Association (SITRA)

Launching the product, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said CfHE had been meeting the requirements of people. “This product has three unique qualities – reusable, flexibility and affordability- I wore the mask and it has no pressure in nose,” said Mr. Jayaesh Ranjan. He congratulated team ‘U Safe’ and CfHE for their success.

Advertising

Advertising

“This is the third product from CfHE in the past three months of pandemic. The research activities are continuing though students are not there and this reflects the environment that has been prevailing on the campus,” said D.S. Murty, Dirctor, IITH, adding that the product was designed within three months. All the required certification was also completed for the product. This was developed and designed with the guidance of Prof. Surya Kumar and Prof. Renu John.

Prof. Surya Kumar said there was a very good response from tire two cities to the product.