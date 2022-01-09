IICT, Cipla Foundation to upskill PG students from the north east

HYDERABAD

09 January 2022 18:45 IST

The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) here and Cipla Foundation (CF) have signed an agreement to conduct an ‘orientation-cum-training programme for M. Sc. (Chemistry) students from the north eastern States’ for a period of three years starting from 2021-22 under Corporate Social responsibility.

This will provide students from the north east an opportunity to learn and interact with the scientists here, prepare them to be industry-ready or pursue Ph.D in chemistry and at the same time, expose them to diverse cultures. The three-month hybrid (online and hands-on) course began with a virtual inaugural session on Friday in which 50 students representing the seven north east states and chemistry faculty from respective universities participated, said an official release on Sunday.

IICT chief scientist and nodal officer for skill and CSR programmes explained the various skill development programmes available for UG and PG students for better prospects in their career plans. Senior principal scientist and course coordinator Pradosh Chakrabarti spoke about the benefits for students in terms of the edge in employability at relevant industries or admissions in academic institutions for higher studies.

Cipla CEO Anurag Mishra said the course “will also encourage the future generations to pursue chemistry” as a career. B Barooh College, Gauhati University’s chemistry head Diganta Choudhuri said the course structure was well conceived to equip students with the requisite hand on skills necessary for embarking on their future plans in chemistry.

IICT director V.M. Tiwari advised the faculty to channelise the unlimited energy and talent of the youth for betterment of society and empower them with state-of-the-art skills for them to take up assignments on global platform. Scientist Sanjib Kumar Paul also spoke, the release added.