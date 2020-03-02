‘Ignore bank notification on NPR documents’

HYDERABAD

Other documents can be used, says HC

Telangana High Court on Monday disposed of a PIL plea that challenged the notification issued by State Bank of India asking its account holders to furnish NPR documents as part of updating their accounts’ information.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy said the notification shall be ignored. Other documents of identity proof can be furnished to update information related to the accounts, the Bench said.

