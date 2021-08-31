IAS officers reshuffled

HYDERABAD

31 August 2021 00:30 IST

The State government has focused on streamlining the functioning of civil servants to ensure that there is no interruption in delivery of the results of the spree of welfare programmes to beneficiaries at the grass root level.

The government effected transfers of senior IAS officers on Monday to ensure that key posts in priority departments are not left vacant.

In a major change, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M. Raghunanthan Rao has been transferred and Kamareddy district commissioner Dr. A. Sarath has been posted in his place.

Mr. Raghunanthan Rao has been posted as Agriculture Department secretary.

Anita Ramachandran, who is waiting for posting, has been posted as secretary of Telangana State Public Service Commission member in place of A Vani Prasad.

Rajanna Sircilla District Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar has been posted as Industries Department director replacing K. Manicka Raj.

Senior officer V. Venkateswarlu who is awaiting posting has been posted as director Youth Services relieving Sabyasachi Gosh from the additional responsibilities.

Mohd. Abdul Azeem, who is waiting posting, has been posted as deputy secretary in the Minority Welfare Department.