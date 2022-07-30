I-Day diamond jubilee from Aug. 8

Workers prepare the national flags at a workshop ahead of 75th Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

National flags will be distributed to all households in the State: CS

The diamond jubilee celebrations of the country’s Independence, ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’, would be organised across the State August 8-22 in a befitting manner, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said here on Saturday.

He reviewed the arrangements being made for the celebrations including distribution of one-crore national flags to all households in the State. He asked the officials to work in close coordination in order to ensure that the programme was held successfully without any glitches. A high-level Vajrotsava Committee had already chalked out a detailed programme.

He stated that the inaugural session would be held on August 8 with Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives attending it. Special programmes on national integration would be held across the State. Feature and documentary films on national integration and patriotism would be screened free of cost for school children in all cinema halls, he stated.

The Chief Secretary instructed the officials to ensure that the national flags were distributed in all villages, mandals and municipalities.

