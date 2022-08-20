Hyderabad police pull out all stops for Faruqui’s show

Serish NanisettiSerish Kumar N 10682
August 20, 2022 17:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A few hours before stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui’s show is set to begin, the area around Shilpakala Vedika was under siege.  Hundreds of policemen guarded the venue for smooth conduct of the programme titled ‘Dongri to Nowhere’.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Faruqui’s Bengaluru show on August 19 was cancelled, Hyderabad programme is sold out. Shilpakala Vedika has a seating capacity of 2100. A BJP MLA from Hyderabad has threatened to disrupt the event leading to increased police deployment at the venue. 

Hundreds of policemen fanned out in a radius of 200 metres to stop trouble makers from reaching the venue. The event has acquired higher profile after Faruqui thanked IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao for the invitation: “Taking up on your kind invitation @KTRTRS Sir.” Mr Rao invited Faruqui to perform in the city after a series of his events were cancelled under pressure from Right Wing groups.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app