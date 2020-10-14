Hyderabad plunges into darkness

Hyderabad

14 October 2020 20:54 IST

Power supply under 15 feeders in city still affected

Several areas in the southern parts of the city continue to remain in darkness even on Wednesday night after the power supply was stopped to them as a measure of precaution mostly due to inundation of residential areas and power installations from Tuesday evening, although it has been restored in many other areas.

According to the authorities of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL), they have restored power supply from all the 15 sub-stations in the city that were affected due to heavy rain on Tuesday but power supply in the areas served by 15 feeders and some distribution transformers were yet to be restored. Besides, 63 out of 312 electrical poles that were damaged due to tree fall, washing away and other reasons were also yet to be attended.

Officials of the Southern Discom explained that power supply under a total of 686 feeders was affected but it was restored under 671 of them already as there has been respite from rain and heavy wind since Wednesday morning. Power supply to residential colonies and apartments which were inundated but yet to be cleared of rainwater completely was also yet to be restored.

Advertising

Advertising

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Transco and Genco D. Prabhakar Rao appraised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that power utilities were on high alert across the State following heavy rains and flash floods and the restoration work was completed wherever rainwater has receded or has been cleared.

Power utilities have suffered huge damage/loss at several places in the State and the staff were attending to the work despite the adverse weather conditions, Mr. Rao explained to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister instructed the CMD to keep people informed about the situation of breakdown in supply and restoration work on regular basis.

The power generation and transmission utilities were on high alert through the night on Tuesday as the demand slipped to little over 2,700 MW from the regular of about 6,000 MW even during rains. It was the lowest ever demand recorded since formation of the State, the authorities said adding that the thermal stations were completely backed down to maintain the grid frequency.